Thursday, July 15
- Movers and Shakers, White County’s Business Professionals Networking Group, meets every Thursday at IU Health White Memorial Hospital, Hibner Conference Room, 8 a.m.
- Streets of Monticello Association (SOMA) ~ Chamber of Commerce Office, 105 W. Broadway, Monticello, third Thursday of every month, 12:30 p.m.
- Indiana Beach Conservancy District Meeting ~ Scheurich Plumbing Heating and Cooling, 1008 N. Sixth St., Monticello, third Thursday of every month, 3 p.m.
- Monticello Garden Club ~ Regular Meeting, Monticello City Park, Anheier Building on South Main just north of Gordon Road, annual dues $20, third Thursday of every month, 6:30 p.m.
- AA Meeting District 53 ~ Open meeting, every Thursday, Climbers Group/Community Foundation Building, 1001 Airport Road, Monticello, AA Hotline 800-422-3140 or Area 22 at www.area22.org, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, July 16
- Rotary Club of Monticello ~ every Friday, Brandywine Convention Center, lunch and a short program, noon.
- American Legion Post 81 ~ All You Can Eat Fish Fry, 405 E. Washington St., Monticello, meal will consist of fish, French fries, coleslaw and hush puppies, adults — $10, children 10 and under — $5, eat in or carry-out is available, all proceeds go to assist veterans, service personnel and the various programs of the American Legion, 5-7 p.m., DJ Huddy playing from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
- VFW Post 2231 Fish Fry ~ third Friday of every month, at the Post located at 503 N. Third St., Monticello, 5-7 p.m.
- Monticello Eagles Bingo ~ every Friday, public invited, 6:30 p.m.
- Narcotics Anonymous ~ every Friday, Monticello United Methodist Church, 200 S. Main St., Monticello, 7 p.m.
- AA Meeting District 53 ~ Open meeting, every Friday, Water Tower Group, Remington Library, 105 Ohio St., Remington, AA Hotline 800-422-3140 or Area 22 at www.area22.org, 7 p.m.
- AA Meeting District 53 ~ every Friday, New Hope Group, Monon Methodist Church, 501 N. Market St., Monon, AA Hotline 800-422-3140 or Area 22 at www.area22.org, 7 p.m.
- AA Meeting District 53 ~ Open meeting, every Friday, Delphi Last Stop, 231 S. Indiana St., Delphi, AA Hotline 800-422-3140 or Area 22 at www.area22.org, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 17
- AA Meeting District 53 ~ Open meeting, every Saturday, Monticello Saturday Night Live, Community Foundation Building, 1001 Airport Road, Monticello, AA Hotline 800-422-3140 or Area 22 at www.area22.org, 7:30 p.m.
- Monticello Garden Club Garden Walk ~ tickets/booklets available at Garden Station, Musall’s and Norway Garden, tickets can also be purchased at the participating residential gardens on the day of the event, www.facebook.com/MonticelloGarden Club, for more information contact Jan Buchler at janbuchler@icould.com or at 708-710-8512, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Sunday, July 18
- American Legion Post 81 ~ 405 E. Washington St., Monticello, open from noon – 6 p.m.
- Knights of Columbus Bingo ~ every Sunday, public invited, doors open at 5 p.m., early bird games begin at 6:30 p.m.
- AA Meeting District 53 ~ every Sunday, New Hope Church, Monon Methodist Church, 501 N. Market St., Monon, AA Hotline 800-422-3140 or Area 22 at www.area22.org, 7 p.m.
Monday, July 19
- White County Board of Commissioners ~ County Building, 110 N. Main St., Monticello, Second floor Commissioners’ Conference Room, 8:15 a.m.
- White County Council ~ County Building, 110 N. Main St., Monticello, Second floor Commissioners’ Conference Room for joint meeting at 9 a.m. then Council Meeting Room for continued council meeting.
- Kiwanis Meeting ~ every Monday, Brandywine Convention Center, lunch and a short program – serving the children of Monticello and the world, for more information call 574-870-3996, noon.
- AA Meeting District 53 ~ Open meeting, every Monday, The Big Book Study, Sculpture’s Building, 304 S. Sixth St., Monticello, AA Hotline 800-422-3140 or Area 22 at www.area22.org, noon.
- White County Food Pantry ~ noon to 3:15 p.m. and from 5:45-7:30 p.m. every Monday.
- American Legion Post 81 ~ 405 E. Washington St., Monticello, SAL meets at 5 p.m.
- Pheasants Forever meeting ~ third Monday of each month at Riverside. Dinner at 6 p.m., meeting at 7 p.m.
- White County Board of Health ~ Quarterly Board Meeting, White County Health Department Office, 902 Foxwood Court, Monticello, 7 p.m.
- Monticello Eagles meeting ~ first and third Monday of each month, 7 p.m.
- Narcotics Anonymous ~ every Monday, Monticello United Methodist Church, 200 S. Main St., Monticello, 7 p.m.
- Women in Touch of Monticello ~ meet every Monday, support group for women struggling with emotional turmoil, for information call 765-412-8161.
- Monticello Goodfellows meeting ~ first and third Monday of each month at Riverside, Monticello, 7:30 p.m.
- AA Meeting District 53 ~ Open meeting, every Monday, Renegades Group, Faith Covenant Church, 570 S. Maple St., Monticello, AA Hotline 800-422-3140 or Area 22 at www.area22.org, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, July 20
- North White Family Pantry ~ 326 N. Market St., Monon, for families that have children who attend the North White School Corporation from Kindergarten to 12th grade. You will need to fill out a short form. If you have a need to keep food in the home for your children, then this is a good place to start. We have a good variety of food, plus, we have eggs. Donations of canned or boxed food are always welcome as well as monetary donations and school supplies, third Tuesday of each month from 9-11 a.m. and 3:30-5:30 p.m.
- American Legion Auxiliary Unit 81 ~ Noodle Dinner, American Legion Post, 405 E. Washington St., Monticello, adults — $10, children age 5-12 — $5, children under five eat free, meal consists of our choice of chicken or beef and noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, side, roll with butter and dessert, all proceeds go to support veterans and service personnel, 5-7 p.m.
- Brookston Music Jam ~ Brookston Prairie Township Public Library, ground floor Community Room, free, family-friendly event, handicapped accessible, for more information contact Howard Clark at 765-563-3721 or Dave Alm at 765-563-3504, third Tuesday of every month, 7 p.m.
- AA Meeting District 53 ~ Closed meeting, every Tuesday, Reynolds Crossroad Group, Methodist Church, 600 E. Second St., Reynolds, AA Hotline 800-422-3140 or Area 22 at www.area22.org, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, July 21
- Clothing distribution, Constitution Plaza, 110 N. Main St., Monticello, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. CATO clothing store and B Boutique, of Brookston, have donated women’s clothing to the White County Prosecutor’s Office. The goal is to help the women who may be in need of clothing for job interviews and/or for working women.
- Monon Town Council meetings ~ first and third Wednesdays of each month, 6 p.m.
- Narcotics Anonymous ~ every Wednesday, Monticello United Methodist Church, 200 S. Main St., Monticello, 7 p.m.
- AA Meeting District 53 ~ Closed meeting, every Wednesday, Breakaway Group, Federated Church, Second and Wood streets, Brookston, AA Hotline 800-422-3140 or Area 22 at www.area22.org, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, July 22
- Rummage Sale ~ First Presbyterian Church of Monticello, 104 N. Illinois St., Household items and clothing, Bake Sale Thursday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
- American Legion Post 81 ~ 405 E. Washington St., Monticello, Auxiliary meets at 7 p.m.
- AA Meeting District 53 ~ Open meeting, every Thursday, Climbers Group/Community Foundation Building, 1001 Airport Road, Monticello, AA Hotline 800-422-3140 or Area 22 at www.area22.org, 7:30 p.m.