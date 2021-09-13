Thursday, Sept. 16
- Movers and Shakers, White County’s Business Professionals Networking Group, meets every Thursday at IU Health White Memorial Hospital, Hibner Conference Room, 8 a.m.
- Streets of Monticello Association (SOMA) ~ Chamber of Commerce Office, 105 W. Broadway, Monticello, third Thursday of every month, 12:30 p.m.
- Indiana Beach Conservancy District Meeting ~ Scheurich Plumbing Heating and Cooling, 1008 N. Sixth St., Monticello, third Thursday of every month, 3 p.m.
- Monticello Garden Club ~ Regular Meeting, Monticello City Park, Anheier Building on South Main just north of Gordon Road, annual dues $20, third Thursday of every month, 6:30 p.m.
- AA Meeting District 53 ~ Open meeting, every Thursday, Climbers Group/Community Foundation Building, 1001 Airport Road, Monticello, AA Hotline 800-422-3140 or Area 22 at www.area22.org, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 17
- Rotary Club of Monticello ~ every Friday, Brandywine Convention Center, lunch and a short program, noon.
- VFW Post 2231 Fish Fry ~ third Friday of every month, at the Post located at 503 N. Third St., Monticello, 5-7 p.m.
- American Legion Post 81 ~ All You Can East Fish Fry for the Sons of the Legion, 405 E. Washington St., meal consists of fish, French fries, coleslaw and hush puppies for $10 – adults; $5 – children 10 and under; eat in or carry-out available, all proceeds go to assist veterans, service personnel and the various programs of the American Legion, from 5 – 7 p.m. with DJ Huddy playing until 7:30 p.m.
- Monticello Eagles Bingo ~ every Friday, public invited, 6:30 p.m.
- Narcotics Anonymous ~ every Friday, Monticello United Methodist Church, 200 S. Main St., Monticello, 7 p.m.
- AA Meeting District 53 ~ Open meeting, every Friday, Water Tower Group, Remington Library, 105 Ohio St., Remington, AA Hotline 800-422-3140 or Area 22 at www.area22.org, 7 p.m.
- AA Meeting District 53 ~ every Friday, New Hope Group, Monon Methodist Church, 501 N. Market St., Monon, AA Hotline 800-422-3140 or Area 22 at www.area22.org, 7 p.m.
- AA Meeting District 53 ~ Open meeting, every Friday, Delphi Last Stop, 231 S. Indiana St., Delphi, AA Hotline 800-422-3140 or Area 22 at www.area22.org, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 18
- 45th Annual Trail of Courage Living History Festival ~ Fulton County Historical Society grounds, four miles north of Rochester on US 31, Fulton County Museum and Round Barn Museum and Living History Village call Loyal, Indiana at north end of grounds, Festival at south end of grounds on riverbank, free tram rides from museums and free parking lot to festival, handicapped facilities, no motorized vehicles allowed in festival area, admission charged, free for ages five and under, for more information contact 574-223-4436, fchs@rtcol.com, www.fultoncountyhistory.org, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Wolcott Main Street Chicken and Noodle Dinner ~ Wolcott Theater Cafe’s Banquet Room, Adults - $9, children ages six and under - $6, menu includes chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, dinner roll and drink, additional $1 for dessert, carry-outs are available, donations are accepted and appreciated, all proceeds go toward the restoration of the old liquor store on the curve, now called the “Ole Station”, coming together brings about positive results. 5-8 pm.
- AA Meeting District 53 ~ Open meeting, every Saturday, Monticello Saturday Night Live, Community Foundation Building, 1001 Airport Road, Monticello, AA Hotline 800-422-3140 or Area 22 at www.area22.org, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 19
- 45th Annual Trail of Courage Living History Festival ~ Fulton County Historical Society grounds, four miles north of Rochester on US 31, Fulton County Museum and Round Barn Museum and Living History Village call Loyal, Indiana at north end of grounds, Festival at south end of grounds on riverbank, free tram rides from museums and free parking lot to festival, handicapped facilities, no motorized vehicles allowed in festival area, admission charged, free for ages five and under, for more information contact 574-223-4436, fchs@rtcol.com, www.fultoncountyhistory.org, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
- American Legion Post 81 ~ Open from noon-6 p.m.
- Knights of Columbus Bingo ~ every Sunday, public invited, doors open at 5 p.m., early bird games begin at 6:30 p.m.
- AA Meeting District 53 ~ every Sunday, New Hope Church, Monon Methodist Church, 501 N. Market St., Monon, AA Hotline 800-422-3140 or Area 22 at www.area22.org, 7 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 20
- White County Board of Commissioners ~ White County Building, 110 N. Main St., Monticello, Second Floor Commissioner’s Conference Room, 8:15 a.m.
- White County Council ~ White County Building, 110 N. Main St., Monticello, Second Floor Commissioner’s Conference Room for joint meeting at 8:15 a.m. then Second Floor Council Conference Room for continued Council Meeting at 9 a.m.
- Kiwanis Meeting ~ every Monday, Brandywine Convention Center, lunch and a short program – serving the children of Monticello and the world, for more information call 574-870-3996, noon.
- AA Meeting District 53 ~ Open meeting, every Monday, The Big Book Study, Sculpture’s Building, 304 S. Sixth St., Monticello, AA Hotline 800-422-3140 or Area 22 at www.area22.org, noon.
- White County Food Pantry ~ noon-3:15 p.m. and from 5:45-7:30 p.m. every Monday.
- American Legion Post 81 ~ SAL Meeting, 5 p.m.
- Pheasants Forever meeting ~ third Monday of each month at Riverside. Dinner at 6 p.m., meeting at 7 p.m.
- Monticello Eagles meeting ~ first and third Monday of each month, 7 p.m.
- Narcotics Anonymous ~ every Monday, Monticello United Methodist Church, 200 S. Main St., Monticello, 7 p.m.
- Monticello Goodfellows meeting ~ first and third Monday of each month at Riverside, Monticello, 7:30 p.m.
- Women in Touch of Monticello ~ meet every Monday, support group for women struggling with emotional turmoil, for information call 765-412-8161.
- AA Meeting District 53 ~ Open meeting, every Monday, Renegades Group, Faith Covenant Church, 570 S. Maple St., Monticello, AA Hotline 800-422-3140 or Area 22 at www.area22.org, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 21
- North White Family Pantry ~ 326 N. Market St., Monon, for families that have children who attend the North White School Corporation from Kindergarten to 12th grade. You will need to fill out a short form. If you have a need to keep food in the home for your children, then this is a good place to start. We have a good variety of food, plus, we have eggs. Donations of canned or boxed food are always welcome as well as monetary donations and school supplies, third Tuesday of each month from 9-11 a.m. and 3:30-5:30 p.m.
- American Legion Auxiliary, Unit 81 ~ Noodle Dinner, American Legion Post, 405 E. Washington St., Monticello, meals are adults - $10; children age 5-12 - $5; children under five are free; meal consists of choice of chicken or beef and noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, side, roll with butter and dessert, all proceeds go to support our veterans and service personnel, 5-7 p.m.
- Brookston Music Jam ~ Brookston Prairie Township Public Library, ground floor Community Room, free, family-friendly event, handicapped accessible, for more information contact Howard Clark at 765-563-3721 or Dave Alm at 765-563-3504, third Tuesday of every month, 7 p.m.
- AA Meeting District 53 ~ Closed meeting, every Tuesday, Reynolds Crossroad Group, Methodist Church, 600 E. Second St., Reynolds, AA Hotline 800-422-3140 or Area 22 at www.area22.org, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 22
- Leads Networking Meeting ~ IU Health White Memorial Hospital, every second and fourth Wednesday, 7:45-9 a.m.
- Town of Brookston Board Meeting ~ second and fourth Wednesdays, Brookston Town Hall, 205 E. Third St., 7 p.m.
- Narcotics Anonymous ~ every Wednesday, Monticello United Methodist Church, 200 S. Main St., Monticello, 7 p.m.
- Independent Order of Odd Fellows, Monticello Lodge No. 107, meeting ~ the second and fourth Wednesday of each month, at Riverview Cemetery, Monroe K. Heglin N.G., 7:30 p.m.
- AA Meeting District 53 ~ Closed meeting, every Wednesday, Breakaway Group, Federated Church, Second and Wood streets, Brookston, AA Hotline 800-422-3140 or Area 22 at www.area22.org, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 23
- Movers and Shakers, White County’s Business Professionals Networking Group, meets every Thursday at IU Health White Memorial Hospital, Hibner Conference Room, 8 a.m.
- American Legion Post 81 ~ Auxiliary Meeting, 7 p.m.
- AA Meeting District 53 ~ Open meeting, every Thursday, Climbers Group/Community Foundation Building, 1001 Airport Road, Monticello, AA Hotline 800-422-3140 or Area 22 at www.area22.org, 7:30 p.m.