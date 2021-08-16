LAFAYETTE — Mark McClure has been named CEO of Unity Healthcare’s network of more than 100 general and specialty physicians and healthcare providers.
Unity Healthcare’s Board of Managers said McClure’s duties are effective Aug. 16.
McClure brings with him more than 30 years of healthcare executive management experience. His comprehensive background in healthcare includes being the chief financial officer of Physicians Clinic, PC; the chief operating officer of Primary Care Resources; the regional administrator of Methodist Physicians Clinic, Inc.; and vice president of operations for OSF Medical Group/OSF Healthcare System, which is comprised of more than 750 member physicians and advanced practitioners.
Mark and his wife have four adult children and are looking forward to becoming part of the Greater Lafayette community.
“I am very much looking forward to being part of Unity Healthcare. Unity is an outstanding organization committed to providing the highest in quality and service to its patients,” he said. “Having the opportunity to be part of such a dedicated and compassionate group of clinicians and staff serving the greater Lafayette area will be a very rewarding experience. My wife and I are excited to get involved, discover and enjoy the many things the greater Lafayette community has to offer.”
“Mark brings a wealth of experience and under his leadership we expect to continue to provide the highest quality of healthcare to this community,” said Unity Healthcare president Dr. Mark Page.
Unity Healthcare is a comprehensive, multi-specialty healthcare provider with satellite offices and practitioners located throughout north-central Indiana. There are approximately 525 employees, 100-plus physicians and healthcare providers, in more than 40 practices.