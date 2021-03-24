The Unit 9 School Board approved several matters with regard to the demolition of Nettie Davis Elementary School at its March meeting.
At the March 16 meeting, a contract from Reifsteck and Reid Architects for the demolition of Nettie Davis Elementary School, pending approval of the IEMA grant, was approved by the board.
Owner’s Representative was approved for a contract with Robert Zummallen for demolition of Nettie Davis, evening approval of the IEMA grant.
Also regarding the demolition of Nettie Davis was a contract from Pekron Environmental Consulting Services for asbestos abatement, and a contract from Piggush Engineering Services for topographic, utilities and restoration drawings and documents for FEMA. All of those actions are pending the approval of the IEMA grant, which will help pay for that demolition.
Several employee matters were approved by the board.
After the executive session, the board approved a contract for Kristina Miller as coordinator of transportation/community service. A contract for Pam Ely as business manager was also approved.
The board also approved letters of resignation from Kay Devine, Jordan Bard, Taylor Culter and Heather Gerth.
The board also approved a letter of retirement from Rita Yagow at the end of the 2023-35 school year, and approved honorable dismissals of Courtney Martin, Corene Maulding, Jodie Neal and Shirley Verkler.