The Unit 9 School Board met Aug. 17 at the unit office.
The board approved the resignation of Erin Watts as elementary school counselor and Tim Davis as Glenn Raymond School custodian.
The board also approved the hiring of Erica Miller as high school guidance counselor, Johnathan Cruz as elementary school counselor and Kimberly Huizenga as closing guard at Watseka Junior High School.
A leave of absence request from Melinda Wilson was also approved.
The board set the FY22 budget hearing for 5:55 p.m. Sept. 21 at the unit office. The FY tentative budget was approved, as were joint agreement budget forms for Iroquois Special Education Association and Iroquois Area Regional Delivery System.
The Unit 9 Academic Foundation was approved to conduct an auction for surplus items. Time and date will be announced at later.