The Unit 9 School District has announced some important dates for the start of school.
Back to School Night
The district is conducting Back to School Night for junior high and high school students.
Returning students must take their Chromebook bag with them, according to the information provided. People may park and enter through the gym doors.
The event will be Aug. 16 for high school students. Sophomores may attend from 4-5 p.m. that day. Juniors and seniors may attend from 5-6 p.m. There will be a freshman orientation at 6 p.m.
Orientation will be conducted in the WCHS gym for parents and students. This is not an open house. People are asked to be at the orientation at 6 p.m.
On Aug. 17, the Back to School Nigh will be conducted for junior high students. Sixth grade students will meet from 4-4:45 p.m. Seventh grade students will meet from 4:45-5:30 p.m. Eighth grade students will meet from 5:30-6:15 p.m.
Students will pick up Chromebook, schedules and set up lockers.
Masks are required.
Meet the Teacher
Students in Unit 9 elementary schools will be Meet the Teachers 2021-22.
According to information from the district, students in first through fifth grades will meet from 5:40-6:30 p.m. Aug. 16 at Glenn Raymond.
Wanda Kendall pre-K AM class will meet at 0 a.m. from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Aug. 23. PM Class will meet at 1 p.m. that day. Kindergarten will meet from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Aug. 23.
Until Sept. 7
School will be conducted in the following hours until Sept. 7.
Wanda Kendall — pre-K morning: 8:15-10:15 a.m.; pre-K afternoon: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; kindergarten: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Doors open for breakfast at 7:45 a.m.
Glenn Raymond — grades 1-5: 8:15 a.m.-1:15 p.m. Doors open for breakfast at 7:30 a.m.
Watseka Junior High — grades 6-8: 8 a.m.-1:10 p.m. Doors open for breakfast at 7:40 a.m.
Watseka High School — grades 9-12: 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Doors open for breakfast at 7:40 a.m.