WHITE COUNTY — The Indiana Department of Transportation will have lane closures for U.S. 421 between County Road West 300 North and C.R. West 225 North.
The closures will begin Monday, April 19.
The bridge over Honey Creek will be reduced to one lane for a bridge deck overlay project through mid-August. Temporary traffic signals will be installed to direct traffic.
A bridge deck overlay is a protective treatment done to extend the life of a bridge deck.
INDOT urges drivers to stay alert near crews and be prepared to wait for the temporary traffic signal in this location. Drivers are encouraged to allow extra time when driving through this area.
Drivers should slow down and drive distraction-free through all work zones.