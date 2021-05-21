DELPHI – Two Lafayette men are in custody in connection with the late Thursday night shooting of a teenage girl in northeastern Carroll County.
Emmett Davis, 22, and Mike-Anthony Stephens, 20, both of Lafayette, were taken into custody and transported to the Carroll County Jail in Delphi.
Davis was arrested on charges of attempted murder, a Level 1 felony; aggravated battery, a Level 3 felony; and robbery, a Level 3 felony. He is being held on $100,000 bond.
Stephens was arrested on a charge of assisting a criminal, a Level 5 felony. He was held on $10,000 bond.
According to Carroll County Sheriff Tobe Leazenby, Carroll County E911 received a call at about 11:13 p.m. about a 17-year-old girl who had been shot and was lying motionless in the road near a church in Burrows, which is about 11 miles northeast of Delphi, off the Hoosier Heartland Highway/Indiana 25). When police arrived on scene, they discovered the girl had suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the upper torso. She was later transported to a Lafayette hospital for treatment.
Police were able to talk to the girl, who provided a description of the vehicle the two men were in as a gray Mitsubishi ERS passenger car. About a half-hour later, Tippecanoe County sheriff’s deputies stopped a vehicle matching the girl’s description along the Hoosier Heartland Highway in northeastern Tippecanoe County and detained its two occupants – Davis and Stephens.
Leazenby said investigators believe the incident may have been a botched robbery attempt which may have involved drugs.
The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office and the Carroll County Prosecutor’s Office are continuing their investigation.