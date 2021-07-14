DANVILLE, IL – There were two former Danville Dans teammates from 2018 drafted today in the final rounds of the MLB Draft, according to information from the team.
Johnny Ray, a 4-year senior RHP from TCU, was selected in the 12th Round by the Chicago White Sox. The 365th pick overall is from Quincy, IL. His stats this past year for the Horned Frogs was a 6.50 ERA with a 3-3 record in 11 games. He tossed 45 strikeouts and 28 walks over 44.1 innings.
Kobe Kato, also a 4-year senior, was the Houston Astros’ pick in the 13th Round. The Arizona Wildcat from Aiea, Hawaii, was selected as a second baseman with the 388th pick. His 2021 stats show a .350 batting average with 58 runs scored. He produced 34 RBIs and drew more walks (43) than strikeouts (34). He was named to the Tucson NCAA Regional All-Tournament Team and a Pac-12 All-Conference Honorable Mention.
“It’s exciting when our Dans get the opportunity to play professionally in the majors,” said Dans managing partner Jeanie Cooke. “Having these two players drafted confirms that what we do here in Danville helps players develop for their future in baseball.”
Once signed, these players join more than 200 Dans alumni past and present who have played professional ball – including 29 who have made it into an MLB uniform.
The Danville Dans are in their 33rd season of wooden bat summer college baseball. The Dans are a founding member of the Prospect League, which was formed from the long-time Central Illinois Collegiate League — CICL.
For more information about the Danville Dans, including upcoming home game schedule, visit www.DanvilleDans.com.