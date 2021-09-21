CRAWFORDSVILLE, INDIANA – The City of Crawfordsville and the Crawfordsville Police Department are pleased to announce the graduation of Dakota Carlton and Judson Grubbs from the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy (ILEA) Basic Class 224 on Sept. 20 at Mooresville High School, according to information provided.
Carlton and Grubbs were sworn in to the Crawfordsville Police Department earlier this year. They have both completed the rigorous 15-week course with over 500 hours of training at the Plainfield ILEA facility. Training consists of criminal and traffic law, firearms, emergency vehicle operations, physical tactics, EMS awareness, and human behavior. Carlton and Grubbs will now be enrolled in the Crawfordsville Police Department field training program.
“The field training program will give our newly hired officers the opportunity to apply the skills they learned at ILEA in the field,” said Crawfordsville Police Chief Aaron Mattingly. “This will give Dakota and Judson the opportunity to begin their careers in the department with the guidance from a trained and experienced officer, and continue to learn how to enforce laws and ordinances in a fair, unbiased manner. We are very pleased to enroll Dakota and Judson in the field training program and are confident they will thrive”
An Oxnard, California native, Carlton moved to Avon, Indiana as a young kid and attended Ball State University to study criminal justice and criminology. Prior to joining the police department, he worked for the Boone County Sherriff’s Office as a jailer and later a sergeant.
A Cleveland, Tennessee native, Grubbs moved to Hendricks county in 2010 and graduated from Tri West High School in 2017. Grubbs then attended Ivy Tech and Indiana University to study criminal justice and criminology.
Additionally, ILEA incorporate a variety of police related subjects into the basic training coursework, including accident investigation, criminal investigation, domestic violence and sexual assault, water rescue training, Standardized Field Sobriety Test, crime prevention, and drug and narcotics before new officers are considered for graduation.
For more information, visit www.in.gov/ilea/ or www.crawfordsville.net