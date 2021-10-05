Two men have been arrested by Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police with assistance of the Kankakee Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Service for unlawful concealment of death.
According to information from the Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police, Billy T. Roof III, 33, Kankakee, and Ryan D. Morrow, 37, Tallula, were arrested Oct. 4 after an investigation into the death of Garrett Meyer, 39, Nashville, Illinois, whose body was found inside a gas tanker outside of Buckley on June 4.
Both Roof and Morrow were arrested on Iroquois County warrants charging them with unlawful concealment of death and unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle.
Roof was additionally charged with unlawful use of account numbers.
Following their arrests both men were taken to the Iroquois County Jail in lieu of bond.
Police note that the investigation into Meyers’ death continues and anyone with information is asked to contact Iroquois County investigators at 815-432-6992.