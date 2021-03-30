MONTICELLO — “Twin Lakes: State Champions” has a nice ring to it for Kelso Daning and his percussion ensemble students.
Twin Lakes High School's assistant band director announced on social media Sunday that his Winter Percussion Ensemble had won the 2021 Indiana Percussion Association’s Concert A state championship.
The percussion ensemble, led by Daning, competed at the state finals March 27 at Avon High School.
“We are incredibly proud of the Twin Lakes Winter Percussion Ensemble for their excellent performance at State Finals for the Indiana Percussion Association this past weekend," said Sam Wells, TLHS's overall band director. "This group has been very successful in the past, winning five previous state championships, the last of which being in 2012. They have been working very hard for the last several years to get back on top, and I can’t think of a more deserving group of students."
Twin Lakes took the top spot with a 92.300 score, followed by F.J. Reitz Indoor Percussion (Evansville) with 91.950; Mount Vernon Indoor Percussion (Fortville) with 90.100; Borden Winter Percussion (Borden) with 89.000; and Warsaw Community High School Winter Percussion Ensemble (Warsaw) with 88.800 to round out the top five.
Jeffersonville Percussion Esnsemble (86.900), Elkhart Percussion Group (86.650), Angola Indoor Percussion (85.000), Winchester Community High School (80.300) and Kokomo Indoor Percussion Ensemble (79.500) completed the top 10.
Wells said the credit belongs with the students and Daning for winning the state title.
"Mr. Daning gives all of himself to these students and our band program, and last weekend’s results demonstrate his expertise as a leader and an educator," he said. "Thinking back to everything our band students have overcome in the last year, I am constantly amazed by their tenacity. I have no doubt that each and every one of them will go on to do great things in the future.”
According to Daning, the ensemble performed its show titled, “The Race is On,” which he designed and was arranged by Sean Widmer “as a story about the last 12 months,” referring to the COVID-19 pandemic and its life-changing challenges.
“The first movement titled 'Time Trials,' Beethoven's ‘First Movement of Symphony No. 7,’ is fast, lively, and represents the 2020 season that was going so well last year,” Daning said Monday morning. “We were on track to be a top five competitor.”
The second movement titled, "Weather Delay," Erik Satie's Gymnopedie No. 1, Daning said, starts with a thunderstorm that represents the start of the pandemic and everything shutting down, including Twin Lakes’ 2020 season that they didn't get to finish.
“This slow tune then walks through the emotions that many of us experienced over the coming months as so much of everyday life was changed,” he said.
Daning said the final movement, "The Race is On," Rossini's "William Tell Overture,” brings back some life and energy into the show with an extremely fast tempo.
“This final movement represents the current 2021 season as we were finally able to return to the activities we love,” he said.
While all teams, sports or otherwise, begin their respective seasons with dreams of a state championship, Daning said the possibility for one this season was in the back of his mind since the start of rehearsals last November. The first contest for Twin Lakes didn’t occur until February.
“I knew it's where our program was heading, but seeing that come to fruition was still a shock,” he said. “We were second going into (the) finals and behind by 3.5 points — a large margin in our activity — and only holding on to second place by less than half a point.”
Scores were not announced until a video livestream later Saturday night, which Daning called “nerve-racking.”
“And it was absolutely amazing not to hear ‘Twin Lakes’ called until first place was awarded — the best feeling I've had in my four years with Twin Lakes,” he said.
Daning said it was “even better yet” getting to witness his students’ reaction to the news via a video posted by a parent during a watch party.
“They deserve this win so much for so many reasons,” he said, “and I'm so thankful that their hard work has paid off.”
Percussion ensemble members include seniors Abby Milligan, Ella McNulty, Kane Jarvis and Salvador de Leon; juniors Kevin Aragon, Ethan Morgan and Logan Swaim; sophomores Reed Richards, Allen Miller, Sam True and Karstin McCloskey; and freshmen Lane Andrews, Keeley Deniston and Navah Trice.