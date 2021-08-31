MONTICELLO — Liam Bothmer, a 17-year-old from Frankfurt, Germany, arrived in the United States two weeks ago. He will be spending a year experiencing a new culture, visiting local attractions and totally immersing himself as a “typical” American high school student and athlete.
“It has always been a dream of mine to spend a year studying abroad in the United States,” Bothmer said. “I was scheduled to come last year but my travel plans were canceled. Luckily, everything finally worked out for me this year.”
Bothmer is staying in Monticello with his host family, Melody and Kelly Crandall. They are also expecting a Ukrainian exchange student to arrive next week.
“My host father took me on a camping trip to Salt Lake City when I first arrived,” Bothmer said. “It was a wonderful four-day experience. I really enjoyed being in nature and staying in a tent.”
Bothmer visited the U.S. three years ago during a family vacation.
“We were on the East Coast so I only visited big cities such as New York and Boston. I am looking forward to seeing more of the United States,” he said. “My family has always traveled so I have seen most of Europe and been to Africa, too.”
English is taught in Bothmer’s German school and he also speaks French.
“We are encouraged to be multilingual all through school. I attended a French elementary school in Germany then moved to a German school later. We are taught English and French from a very young age. We also have classes in Italian and Spanish,” he said. “We attend school for 13 years with the expectation we will attend college and use our language skills in our careers.”
The Bothmer family all speak multiple languages. Liam’s mother, Stephanie, is from Wales where she grew up speaking French and English. She met his father, Jens, while studying abroad in Germany. Both have professions that require them to have knowledge of several languages.
Younger brother Elias, age 13, also studies multiple languages in his German middle school.
So what do you do in a country with so much to experience? Bothmer’s bucket list includes visiting Chicago, IU and Purdue, and following some American sports teams.
“I love the NBA. When we were in New York three years ago, we bought tickets to Madison Square Gardens to watch a professional basketball game but when we arrived, we realized we had actually bought tickets to a concert happening that night,” Bothmer said. “So that item is still on my to-do list. When I watch a game at home it’s usually 1 a.m. due to the six-hour time difference, so getting up for school the next morning is sometimes pretty hard.”
Since arriving at Twin Lakes High School, Bothmer has decided to join the football team.
“I have never played American Football. In Germany, we do not have school-sponsored sports, we have clubs that offer organized teams with competitive games,” he said. “I play on a handball team. It’s a mix between rugby and soccer and very aggressive, so hopefully this will help me with the full-contact sport of American football.”
He is also planning to join the basketball team.
“I have played a lot of basketball with my friends but I have never been part of a team so I am really excited about that,” Bothmer said. “I am also really looking forward to attending sporting events and cheering on my school mates. I don’t get to do that in Germany and it looks like so much fun.”
Watch for Bothmer on the Twin Lakes football field and on the hardwood with the Indians this winter. And if you see him out and about, a greeting is always welcome.
“I really like living in a smaller town and experiencing the close community. Everyone is so friendly here," he said. "When you pass someone they wave or say 'Hi.' it is so different from Germany.”