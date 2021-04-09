Paxton, IL (60957)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies and rain overnight. Low near 50F. W winds shifting to NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies and rain overnight. Low near 50F. W winds shifting to NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%.