LOGANSPORT — Twin Lakes’ girls tennis team is moving on in the sectional.
The Indians opened the first round with a 4-1 victory over the hosts by taking two of three in singles play and sweeping the doubles matches.
Kailey Sanders bested Logansport’s Lydia Good, 6-1, 6-0, at No 1 singles, and Ava Kauffman defeated Kate Barber 6-4, 6-4 at No. 3 singles.
Hannah Hodgen and Emma Need too care of business at No. 1 doubles, downing Logansport’s Laney Pearson and Trista Russow, 6-1, 6-0, and Jenna Pepple and Jacky Diaz beat the Berries’ Rachel Calisto and Mayce McClure, 6-2, 6-4.
The Indians will play Delphi at 4:45 p.m. today in the sectional semifinals at Logansport High School.