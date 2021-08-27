MONTICELLO — Twin Lakes defeated Tri-County 25-23, 25-17, 25-16 Thursday night in high school volleyball action.
Emma need led the Indians with 21 assists, 10 digs and three aces. Kora Pass had 11 kills, Maddie Putman had six kills and four aces, and Alaina Wolfe had 23 digs.
Hanna Arvin and Sara Zarse each had four kills, Emma Voors came up with 23 digs, and Shelby Schambach had 12 assists for Tri-County. Johnetta Whitmire had 11 digs while Arvin and Schambach each had eight digs for the Cavs.
Twin Lakes improves to 5-3 overall. The Indians will entertain North Judson on Aug. 30.
Tri-County falls to 3-5 overall and will play North Newton, Frontier and North White on Aug. 28 in the Cavalier Invitational in Wolcott.
Frontier d. North White 25-11, 25-19, 25-13
The Falcons moved to 4-1 on the season (2-0 in the Midwest Conference) with the 3-0 win over the Vikings in Monon.
Alexis Johnson had 9 kills and sported a .615 hitting percentage for Frontier, while Emma Segal added 13 kills, six digs and five assists. Emily Bell had 40 assists and seven digs, Camy Clapper added eight kills and nine digs, and Olivia Newcom had nine kills.
“Our passing was on point and almost perfect, which allowed us to spread the ball around and opened things up for the hitters,” Frontier coach Becky Segal said. “Great team effort tonight.”
Lynzi Heimlich had six kills, five solo blocks, eight digs and five assists for North White (2-2, 0-1). Lauren Annis and Rylie Carter each had six digs, and Taylor VanWinkle dished out seven assists.
Both teams will see each other Aug. 28 in the Cavalier Invitational at Tri-County High School.