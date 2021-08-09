MONTICELLO — Twin Lakes School Corporation Food Service Director Jennifer Craig has been extremely busy since taking over the position one week prior to school closing in March 2020.
She and her staff of 34 jumped in and fed TLSC students through mandatory closures, distance learning and summer vacations.
Craig and her staff have served 562,871 meals since March 2020. Of these, more than 211,000 were curbside.
“We served between 18,000 and 22,000 meals per week,” Craig said. “Our average was approximately 2,200 kids per week, which means the majority of the 2,400 students of the corporation benefited from our program.”
Two big announcements for families this year are continued free meals for all students and healthy snacks during the school day for elementary students.
TLSC will continue offering free meals to all students due to the continuation of the USDA grant.
“Usually, the school food nutrition program is self-sustaining, meaning we have to buy our own food and supplies using the money we raise by paid meals and a la carte items,” Craig said. “For the past two years, we have received the USDA grant which allows us to feed all students regardless of their eligibility for free and reduced lunches. Most of these meals have been served in-house but we have also been able to continue the curbside service throughout the summer due to this grant money.”
This year, elementary students will also be receiving healthy snacks outside of lunch time due to an $81,000 grant Craig secured.
“We are hoping to use this as an opportunity to educate the younger students about healthy eating habits and staying active,” she said. “We want them to get excited about healthy foods and hopefully carry good nutrition habits into adulthood.”
TLSC has partnered with Slot Farms in Monticello, owned by Tracy and Lucas Davidson.
“Slot Farms will be supplying the majority of our fresh vegetables,” Craig said. “I felt it was important to keep our business local and to give back to our own community.”
Craig will also be implementing two new programs for high school students this year.
“Our first project is with the TLHS Art Students,” she said. “With the help of art teacher Leah Padlo, she and her students will be designing and painting the cafeteria and serving lines to make the area feel more inviting for students.”
The second program will allow culinary arts students from Carmen Holderfield’s classes to get real-life kitchen experience as part of their class curriculum.
“The students will be working side by side with our staff to learn the operations of a working kitchen,” Craig said. “They will be doing food prep, cooking, serving, cleaning, and even learning food stock.
“This year we will be moving to more home-style foods. After offering grab-and-go meals for the last two years, we are excited to offer Shepard’s pie, beef stew, country fried steak, and specialty sandwiches such as Philly Cheesesteak,” Craig added. “We know parents are busy and lots of families have quick, microwave-friendly foods at home, so we wanted to offer the more traditional meals at school.”
Craig has spent countless hours not only feeding the students but also planning the meals.
“Every time a new item is added to the menu, we have to break it down into components based on nutritional content to make sure we are not over-serving anything such as sodium or fat,” she said. “Everything we offer has to be approved by the state before it ever goes on a student’s tray.”
Craig is a 2001 Twin Lakes graduate and is happy to be able to serve the families of her community.
“I love my job and what I do. Our TL family is amazing but I can’t do it alone," she said. "My kitchen assistant, Crystal Billings, is a huge help behind the scenes and we receive so much support from our administration. When we were serving meals curbside, principals, teachers, school board members, and the superintendent were standing right there with us. It was tremendous.
Craig said she is also lucky to have a supportive family who never mind her logging long hours.
"My husband, Shawn, and kids Gracie, Shyanne and Jaxton never hesitate when I need help," she said.
Craig said she and the food services department are proud of the success they've had keeping people fed during the past two years.
“Everything changed constantly and we were able to keep up,” she said. “We are very excited about the direction we are taking this year. We are definitely on the right track with feeding our students healthy meals and teaching them about living a healthy life.”