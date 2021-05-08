MONTICELLO — How does a seventh seed end up winning a conference championship?
Just ask Twin Lakes sophomores Hannah Hodgen and Emma Need.
The duo emerged victorious from each of their four matches to capture the Hoosier Conference championship at No. 1 doubles. They defeated Lafayette Central Catholic’s Annabelle Brouillette and Mayah Love, 6-0, 6-3, in the title match May 7.
“Going in as a seventh seed, coach Laura Rogers and I told (Hodgen and Need) there was no pressure on them each round. Just go out on the court and have fun,” Twin Lakes girls tennis coach Anissa Need said. “With each round they played, they gained more confidence.”
In the semifinals, Hodgen and Need downed West Lafayette’s Leandra Suter and Annica Dong, 6-4, 1-6, 6-2.
“Winning the Hoosier Conference was a huge confidence booster for Emma and I,” Hodgen said. “It really shows us that with hard work the sky's the limit.”
Emma Need agreed.
“It was an amazing experience winning Hoosier Conference,” she said. “We both worked hard to win and took the whole tournament one step at a time.”
Coach Need said her No. 1 doubles tandem, which has dropped only two matches in 11 outings this season, really started to gel after April 28 after their last loss – a 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (9) decision to Benton Central’s Lily Cobb and Emma Bess.
Hodgen and Emma Need returned the favor to BC in the second round of the conference tourney, ousting Cobb and Bess, 6-4, 6-2. The Twin Lakes pair opened the tournament with a 6-1, 6-0 win over Rensselaer’s Cadence Manns and Faith Kruithof.
“After the loss to BC, they got very determined to win Hoosier Conference,” coach Need said.
Both Hodgen and Emma Need missed out on their freshmen season due to the COVID-19 health emergency, so they were basically starting from scratch in terms of varsity play.
“With COVID hitting on their freshmen year, I knew it was going to be a catch-up year for them,” coach Need said. “They are very determined and I cannot wait to see how the rest of the season goes for these two girls.”
Twin Lakes has matches remaining against Carroll, Harrison, Rensselaer Central, Lafayette Jefferson, Delphi and North Judson-San Pierre.