DeMOTTE — Twin Lakes’ five-player lineup and a trio of local individuals competed in the loaded Lake Central boys’ golf regional at the Sandy Pines Golf Club in DeMotte on Thursday, June 10.
The Indians, champions of the Logansport Sectional, shot a team score of 353 to place 10th among the 16 teams competing for a chance to earn berths to the state meet.
The top three teams and the top five individuals not on a qualifying team secure spots in the June 15-16 state tournament at Prairie View Golf Club in Carmel.
Guerin Catholic won the regional title with a 296 to edge Carmel (297) by a stroke. The Greyhounds earned a chance to play on a course they know well with the runner-up finish.
Zionsville (318) was the third team to qualify, leaving Crown Point, Valparaiso and Lake Central to battle for fourth through sixth place.
Lewis Dellinger led Twin Lakes with an 84 on the par-72 course. Teammate Nick Alexander shot an 86 and Hayden Hubbard, playing in the No. 5 position, fired an 88.
The Indians also counted Jamison Ousley’s score of 95 with Logan Creamer’s 102 the kick-out score.
Rensselaer Central had two of its golfers compete as individuals, with junior Zach Hillan shooting a 91. He fired a 48 on the front nine and finished with a 43 on the back.
Sophomore teammate Zach Geleott shot an even 100 (49-51) in his first trip to regional.
Kankakee Valley senior Hayden Myers, who has battled all season with a condition that saps his energy, was unable to complete his round. Myers was coming off a round of career-best 82 at the Logansport Sectional.
Connor McNeely of Guerin was match medalist after shooting a 2-under-par 70, with Alex Casare of Westfield carding a 71 for second. Joe Armfield of Carmel was third with an even-par 72.
Westfield’s Hunter Cook (73), Lake Central’s Tommy Philpot (75), Valparaiso’s Aiden Gutierrez (75) and Crown Point’s Ray Filter (75) all qualified for the state meet as individuals.
This is the second time Lake Central has hosted the regional with Sandy Pines as the host site for a second time. A hot, sunny day welcomed golfers as temperatures reached the mid-80s.