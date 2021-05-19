FOWLER — Several Twin Lakes girls will be headed to the regional track and field meet after qualifying events conducted May 18 at Benton Central.
Kora Pass was the sectional champ in the shot-put with her toss of 32 feet, 4.5 inches.
“She did an awesome job,” TL track coach James Creamer said. “She was seeded first going into the meet and held that position and did what she needed to do. It’s a great accomplishment for her and we are excited for her to have the opportunity to experience competing at regionals next week.”
Also moving on to the regionals will be the 4x800 relay team of Tess Lilly, Ariel Davis, Madelyn Sternfeldt and Lilly Roth, who finished second and improved their finals time from their seeded time — from 10:59.60.14 to 10:51.71.
After the meet, Creamer said athletes who qualified for regionals could opt to scratch out of events for next week.
“That allows athletes that did not finish in the top three at sectionals to have a chance to move on to regionals,” he said.
That meant three TL girls received the call-back to move on to regionals — Karstin McCloskey in the pole vault, Rhyan Strange in the 400 and Lilly Roth in the 1600.
“Overall, our girls did an amazing job last night,” Creamer said. “Multiple girls finished higher than expected in certain events and we could not be more proud of the effort they gave in the biggest meet of the year. We have a very young team but they are determined and willing to work. More success will come for them if they stay focused and keep working to improve.”