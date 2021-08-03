MONTICELLO — High school skilled trades teachers and their programs are often overlooked and underfunded.
As the United States faces a critical shortage of skilled trades’ workers, Harbor Freight Tools for Schools is shining a spotlight on excellent public high school skilled trades programs with its annual Prize for Teaching Excellence.
The program announced that Kim Rosenbaum, of Twin Lakes High School, has been named a finalist for the prize.
The finalists are chosen by an independent panel of judges from among a field of more than 700 skilled trades’ teachers who applied for the prize.
“I was nominated by another teacher; they sent me the application via email to get started and then hounded me until I finally gave in,” Rosenbaum laughed. “It is hard to recognize sometimes how unique my program is, and I am humbled by the nomination. Also, exhausted because it was a lot of work.”
The 61 finalists are from 30 states and specialize in trades including advanced manufacturing, welding, construction, automotive and agriculture mechanics. More than $1 million in cash prizes will be shared by 18 teachers and their skilled trades programs.
“Despite the dramatic need for a new generation of workers, research has shown that most U.S. high school students do not have access to high-quality skilled trades programs. The goal of the prize is to highlight some of the most outstanding programs nationwide and to celebrate teachers who are making a big difference in the lives of students,” said Danny Corwin, executive director of Harbor Freight Tools for Schools. “Our hope is that the stories of these dedicated teachers will inspire other communities to create similar programs for their own high school students. All high school students who want to learn a skilled trade and have a talent for working with their hands should have the same opportunity.”
Rosenbaum found welding when looking for a career that would allow a single parent to support two children. After 15 years rising in the industry, Rosenbaum discovered an even deeper passion in teaching welding to high school students, and rebuilding the program at Twin Lakes High School, where she has taught for the last seven years.
Rosenbaum has won numerous awards, including the American Welding Society’s Bob Richie Award, and being named one of the Top 25 Teachers in Indiana in 2018. She also started Twin Lakes’ robotics team and an after-school welding team. Her students use their welding skills to help their community, fixing fences and sea walls, creating public art, and building private commissions for local businesses.
They also help teach in the Women in Welding program, which Rosenbaum established to train female teachers and staff at her school, and now the community, in welding fundamentals.
Rosenbaum recalled many endearing memories when talking about her years of teaching and programs in which she has been involved.
But she shared one story that will forever live in her heart.
“I once had a student that could barely read and write. I asked him why he took my class and his response was that he didn’t have anything else to do. Before long, I saw him grow as a person and a welder," Rosenbaum said. "He started caring more about academic classes and how he treated other people. I could see his talent. Day by day, he amazed me with his natural skill and willingness to learn and challenge himself.
"So many people had given up on this kid, all they had experienced was the negative side of him. He ended up helping our teachers in women in welding, and finally, they recognized his changes and learned to appreciate and value him for his skills,” Rosenbaum continued. “I decided to ask him to come to welding competition and compete. I was a little scared because he a reputation of being late and as time neared to leave, he was not there. However at the zero hour, he came in on two wheels yelling, ‘I'm here! I'm here!’
"We finally arrived at the competition and he was so nervous, I just kept telling him, ‘You got this.’ After an hour and a half of welding and a five-hour wait, it was announced that he was first," Rosenbaum said. "We had won the entire competition! I will never forget the pride and the joy on his face. It was his first time as a champion. My heart expands just a little every time I tell this story. One day, it might just explode from all the joy.”
The 2021 finalists now advance to a second round of competition, where they will be asked to respond to online expert-led learning modules designed to solicit their insights and creative ideas about teaching practices. The finalists will be asked how ideas from the modules might be used to inspire students to achieve excellence in the skilled trades.
Two rounds of judging, each by separate independent panels of reviewers, will narrow the field to 18 winners and, finally, name the three grand prize winners and 15 additional prize winners.
Grand prize winners will each receive $100,000, with $70,000 going to their public high school skilled trades program and $30,000 to the skilled trades teacher behind the winning program. The 15 additional winners will each be awarded $50,000, with $35,000 going to their public high school program and $15,000 to the teacher.
Winners whose school, district and/or state policy prohibits receipt of the individual portion of prize award were eligible to apply on behalf of their school’s skilled trades program. If they win, the entire share of the prize will be awarded to the school.
Winners will be announced in late October.