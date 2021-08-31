MONTICELLO — A Twin Lakes High School sports standout has been inducted in her college alma mater’s athletic hall of fame.
Lynn (Morris) Nordin, a standout gynmast and three-time United States of America Gymnastics state bar champion during her high school days at Twin Lakes, is among five women who will be inducted into the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire’s Blugold Hall of Fame this year.
Nordin will be a part of the 32nd class of female inductees during a season UW-Eau Claire celebrates the 50th anniversary of female athletics at the school.
The class will be inducted during Homecoming weekend with a banquet Oct. 15 and introduction at the football game versus UW-River Falls on Oct. 16. The group will also ride in the Homecoming parade the morning of the game.
Nordin, then known by her maiden name of Morris, was a national champion on the balance beam and an eight-time gymnastics All-American at UW-Eau Claire.
She was a four-time balance beam National Collegiate Gymnastics Association All-American for the Blugolds, winning the national championship when the Blugolds hosted the NGCA Championships her freshman season of 2003. She also earned All-American honors twice on the uneven bars and twice as an All-Around.
“Indy,” as she was known to her teammates because of her affiliation to the Hoosier State, helped the Blugolds to four consecutive second-place finishes in the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference behind perennial power UW-La Crosse between 2003 and 2006. The Blugolds have not finished as high as second since.
The Blugolds also qualified for the NCGA Championships all four years she was a member of the team. The Blugolds have only qualified as a team three times since.
Nordin was the Division III West Region Gymnast of the Year in 2006, the same year she served as a team captain. She was the Blugold team MVP in both 2004 and 2006 and earned the team’s Most Balanced Award in 2004.
A four-time WIAC gymnast of the week, Nordin was second on the balance beam twice in the conference meet and second in all-around once. She has two of the top three balance beam scores in school history, two of the top 10 all-around scores and one top 10 uneven bars score.
Jean DeLisle, who coached Nordin her final three seasons as a Blugold, called Nordin “a coach’s dream come true.”
“Indy was always ready for the task at hand, whether it be practice or competition,” she said. “Indy is one of those athletes that challenges a coach to become better.”
DeLisle described her as “powerful, strong and steady” and said “every day she walked into the gym was a good day. Her teammates followed her determination to do better and want more.”
Nordin graduated in 2006 with a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology.
For 10 years, Nordin was a team coach and education coordinator for TAGS (Thompson Academy of Gymnastics) Gymnastics. She also served five years as a USA Gymnastics judge.
She is currently a stay-at-home mother of four, living in Eden Prairie, Minn. She and her husband, Pete, are parents of Mason, 5; Hailey, 4; Kelsey, 2; and Luke, 5 months.
The Blugold Hall of Fame was established 48 years ago in 1973 to pay tribute, to give deserved recognition and to enhance school tradition by honoring former athletic letterwinners, coaches or administrators who demonstrated distinctive, unique or exceptional ability while on the campus at Eau Claire and have distinguished themselves in their profession or personally since leaving the institution.
There must be a lapse of 15 years from their final season of eligibility before an athlete can be considered for induction.