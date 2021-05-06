ANGOLA — A Twin Lakes High School grad was one of 11 members of the Trine University football team who earned All-Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association honors for their individual efforts during the year.
Senior Ryan Hibbets earned the accolade as Trine’s kicker.
Hibbets capped his four-year career as Trine’s placekicker, finishing second on the team in scoring with 25 points — thanks to six field goals and seven extra points. Five of his field goals were of 30 or more yards, including two of more than 40 yards.
Hibbets had a season-high 48-yarder April 17 against Olivet in which he finished three-of-three to help Trine to a 36-21 victory.
He also averaged 59.2 yards on kickoffs with 10 touchbacks.
Hibbets ends his career with 47 points scored on 13 field goals and eight extra points. He holds the school record for longest field goal (53 yards on Oct. 26, 2019, vs Finlandia University) and owns the top-five distances for made field goals in program history.
As a team, the Thunder finished with a 4-1 overall record and went 2-1 in the MIAA in an abbreviated season due to the COVID-19 health emergency.