MONTICELLO — Twin Lakes’ boys golf team won its own invitational Saturday for the first time in recent memory.
The invite, conducted at Tippecanoe Country Club, saw the Indians’ red team finished with a 317 on the 18-hole, par 72 course.
“TL had a good day winning the invite as a team,” TL coach Tom Harker said. “This is the first time in my coaching tenure we have won our invite. We have a strong field year in and year out. It was a great day for TL golf.”
For the record, 2021 is Harker’s sixth season coaching at Twin Lakes.
Lewis Dellinger tied for first place with Peru’s Kash Bellar as each had a 73. Dellinger took second in a four-hole playoff.
Twin Lakes’ Black finished 14th with a 393 and Twin Lakes’ white team was 18th with a 432.
For TL Red, Nick Alexander scored an 82, followed by Logan Creamer (79), Jamison Ousley (83) and Hayden Hubbard (100).
Evan Vogel shot a 98 for the Black team, followed by Aiden Vrotney (102), Rae Roth (101), Nate Burns (92) and Avery Shider (108).
For TL White, Finn Roth carded a 100, Isaac Purcell and Cooper Stearns each had a 108, Camron Kelley had a 116 and Hyatt Hubbard scored a 118.
Finishing in the top 10 behind Twin Lakes Red were Plymouth (328), Noblesville (332), Tipton (336), Faith Christian (344), Logansport (348), Rensselaer (361), Harrison (368), West Lafayette (372) and Peru (381).