Twin Lakes High School's prom royalty includes, in the front row, queen Tess Lilly and king Kahari Jackson. In the middle row, from left, are Jennavieve Pepple, Abby Milligan and Kiara Johnston. In the back are Ira Kahl, John Hernandez and Lewis Dellinger.
