MONTICELLO — While businesses return to normal activities among growing vaccinations, the Twin Lakes Cinema I & II plans to reopen this Friday, following a year-and-a-half-long hiatus.
The theater lists new showtimes for Friday-Sunday at 7 p.m. and Saturday-Sunday at 3 p.m. and will play “A Quiet Place: Part II” and “Tom & Jerry” the first week.
“F9” and another movie will play the second week and “The Boss Baby: Family Business” and “F9” the third week.
“Black Widow” and “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” are expected to play the weeks of July 9 and Sept. 24, respectively.
During the theater’s closing, co-owners Tim and Jacque Luby said they have been cleaning, fixing lights and making the proper changes to “get everybody comfortable with coming back in and just being in a theater environment.”
“Quite a few people have gotten their shots and herd immunity seems to be going in the right direction, so there aren’t any concerns,” Tim said.
The Lubys decided to open this weekend due to the number of new movies being released. Despite the growing presence of streaming services, the owners said they are staying optimistic that local residents want the movie theater experience again.
The Spirit of Monticello Festival is also this weekend, which means there will be plenty of people in the downtown area who may want to escape the heat and take in a movie.
“There just weren’t any new movies coming out for a while. Then there is the fact that they are coming out on TV, but I think the community is ready to get out, come back and support theaters,” Jacque said.
Ticket information is located at tlcinema.net.