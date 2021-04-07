DeMOTTE — Twin Lakes’ boys and girls tracks teams kicked off their respective seasons April 6 with a pair of second-place finishes at the Kankakee Valley Kougar Invitational.
“It was nice to get back to competing again after not having season last year,” Twin Lakes track coach James Creamer said. “We are young this season and it was good to get the first meet under our belts and work out some of those jitters.”
For the boys, the host Kougars won with 72.5 points, followed by the Indians with 54.5 and Pioneer with 40.
First-place finishers for Twin Lakes included Justin Scott in the 3200-meter run (11:13.02); the 4x400-meter relay team of Gage Custer, Ty Gillum, Gage Businger and Colin Seymour (3:42.82); Seymour in the high jump (5 feet, 9 inches); and Brandon Franscoviak in the shot put (42-4.5).
Second-place finishers for the Indians included Aiden Totten in the 400 (56.54) and high jump (4-10); Jayden Schneider in the 800 (2:22.15); and the 4x800 team of Avery Condo, Jordan Lehocky, Scott and Oliver Wright (9:57.09).
Securing third-place finishes were Seymour in the 100 (11.72), Gillum in the 200 dash (23.89), Scott in the 1600 (5:07.37), Custer in the 110 hurdles (20.10), Businger in the 300 hurdles (42.93) and long jump (18-7), Isaac Lashbrook in the pole vault (10-0), and Franscoviak in the discus (105-4).
On the girls’ side, Kankakee Valley took first with 122 points, followed by Twin Lakes with 24 and Pioneer with 18.
The Kougars took first-place finishes in every event and, many times, took second and third place, as well.
Rhyan Strange finished third in the 100 and 200 dashes with times of 14.60 and 30.60, respectively, and was fourth in the 400 with a 1:08.13.
Stella Roth was third in the 100 hurdles (18.77) and 300 hurdles (55.29).
TL’s 4x100 team of Karstin McCloskey, Emma Pampel, Roth and Alaina Wolfe finished second with a 58.99.
The 4x400 team of Kaydence Clark, Kortney Kyser, Roth and Strange was also second with a 4:48.95.
The Indians’ Kora Pass was third in the shot put (30 feet, 4 inches) and discus (75-4).“The coaching staff sees a lot of potential on both teams and we are excited to see how the kids progress throughout the season,” Creamer said.