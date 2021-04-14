LAFAYETTE — Twin Lakes’ boys and girls track teams each took second place Tuesday in a triangular meet with host Lafayette Jefferson and Benton Central.
On the boys’ side, Lafayette Jeff took top honors with 70.5 points, followed by Twin Lakes with 58.5 and Benton Central with 36.
The Twin Lakes boy secured several individual and team first-place finishes.
Colin Seymour took first in the 100 dash (11.84), Gage Businger was tops in the 300 hurdles (43.95), Kahari Jackson outleaped the field in the high jump (5 feet, 8 inches), Ty Gillum was first in the long jump (20 feet, 2 inches), and the 4x400 relay team of Aidan Totten, Gage Businger, Seymour and Gillum took first with a time of 3:43.42.
Second-place finishers were Gage Custer in the 110 hurdles (19.24), Justin Scott in the 1600 run (4:59.08) and 3200 run (10:54.61), Totten in the 400 dash (57.12) and pole vault (7 feet, zero inches), Jayden Schneider in the 800 run (2:19.52) and Isaac Lashbrook in the 200 dash (25.43).
“We had a little bit of down night last Thursday against West Lafayette but felt we rebounded well Tuesday and had some season bests by multiple athletes,” Indians track coach James Creamer said. “Hopefully this is a sign of things to come and we will continue to see improvement looking forward to next week’s meets against McCutcheon and South Montgomery (April 20) and the TL Relays (April 23).”
For the girls, Benton Central won with 70 points, followed by the Indians and Lafayette Jeff each with 43.
The TL girls managed just two first-place finishes — Maddy Sternfeldt in the high jump (4 feet, 8 inches) and Kora Pass in the shot put (31 feet, 6 inches).
Ariel Davis, Tess Lilly, Sternfeldt and Lilly Roth finished second in the 4x800 relay (11:18.08) while the 4x100 squad of Izarie Metcalf, Stella Roth, Karstin McClosky and Alaina Wolfe finished second with a 1:00.89 clocking.
Other second-place finished include Rhyan Strange in the 400 dash (1:07.74), Stella Roth in the 300 hurdles (55.08), Lilly Roth in the 800 run (2:47.14), Metcalf in the long jump (13-07.25) and the 4x400 relay team of Stella Roth, Kortney Kyser, Kaydence Clark and Strange (4:45.41).
“Both boys and girls teams had some very good performances,” Creamer said.
The following are Twin Lakes’ results from the meet:
TL girls’ results
Team standings — 1. Benton Central 70; 2. Twin Lakes 43; Lafayette Jefferson 43
4x800 relay — 2. Twin Lakes (Ariel Davis, Tess Lilly, Maddy Sternfedlt, Lilly Roth) 11:18.08
100 hurdles — 3. Stella Roth 19.02; 4. Emma Pampel 19.18; 6. Kortney Kyser 21.06
100 dash — 5. Rhyan Strange 14.34; 6. Alaina Wolfe 14.60; 8. Izarie Metcalf 15.06
1600 run — 5. Lilly Roth 6:21.42; 6. Tess Lilly 6:42.02; 7. Maddy Sternfeldt 6:42.98
4x100 relay — 2. Twin Lakes (Izarie Metcalf, Stella Roth, Karstin McClosky, Alaina Wolfe) 1:00.89
400 dash — 2. Rhyan Strange 1:07.74; 4. Kaydence Clark 1:10.81
300 hurdles — 2. Stella Roth 55.08; 3. Emma Pampel 56.04; 4. Kortney Kyser 57.08
800 run — 2. Lilly Roth 2:47.14; 3. Ariel Davis 2:49.93
200 dash — 4. Alaina Wolfe 30.05; 5. Rhyan Strange 30.22; 6. Karstin McClosky 32.24
3200 run — 4. Tess Lilly 13:49.96
4x400 relay — 2. Twin Lakes (Stella Roth, Kortney Kyser, Kaydence Clark, Rhyan Strange) 4:45.41
High jump — 1. Maddy Sternfeldt 4-08.00; 5. Ariel Davis 4-02.00
Discus — 5. Kora Pass 77-07
Shot put — 1. Kora Pass 31-06.00
Long jump — 2. Izarie Metcalf 13-07.25; 3. Alaina Wolfe 13-03.50; 5. Emma Pampel 12-11.75
Pole vault — None.
TL boys’ results
Team standings — 1. Lafayette Jefferson 70.5; 2. Twin Lakes 58.5; 3. Benton Central 36.
4x800 relay — 3. Twin Lakes (Avery Condo, Obbie Valle, Jayden Schneider, Justin Scott) 9:43.56
110 hurdles — 2. Gage Custer 19.24; 4. Graham Lucas 19.51
100 dash — 1. Colin Seymour 11.84; 3. Kahari Jackson 12.33; 5. Aden Venters 12.49
1600 run — 2. Justin Scott 4:59.08; 7. Oliver Wright 5:29.42; 8. Avery Condo 5:32.86
4x100 relay — 1. Twin Lakes (Kahari Jackson, Gage Businger, Ty Gillum, Colin Seymour) 44.36
400 dash — 2. Aidan Totten 57.12; 5. Gage Custer 57.77; 6. Adyn Venters 58.35
300 hurdles — 1. Gage Businger 43.95; 2. Ty Gillum 45.16; 4. Isaac Lashbrook 46.72
800 run — 2. Jayden Schneider 2:19.52; 5. Avery Condo 2:27.08; 8. Jackson Fry 2:38.06
200 dash — 2. Isaac Lashbrook 25.43; Kahari Jackson 25.86; 5. Angel Aguilar 27.21
3200 run — 2. Justin Scott 10:54.61; 7. Jordan Lehocky 11:04.89; 9. Oliver Wright 12:00.15
4x400 relay — 1. Twin Lakes (Aidan Totten, Gage Businger, Colin Seymour, Ty Gillum) 3:43.42
High jump — 1. Kahari Jackson 5-08.00
Discus — 9. Miguel Farias 93-04.50; 13. Brandon Franscoviak 85-11.50
Shot put — 7. Brandon Franscoviak 38-04.50
Long jump — 1. Ty Gillum 20-02.00; 4. Gage Businger 17-11.50; 8. Angel Aguilar 17-02.50
Pole vault — 2. Aidan Totten 7-0