WEST LAFAYETTE — Twin Lakes’ furious final-inning comeback bid fell one run short Monday in a 5-4 loss to West Lafayette.
The Red Devils’ Evan Cooke came on in relief for the save, shutting the door after the first four Twin Lakes batters reached base and scored three times in the top of the seventh.
Trailing 5-1 entering the top of the seventh, the Indians’ Tristan Robertson led off with a double to left, followed by a Ethan Bowsman single and a RBI double Clayton Bridwell. CJ Brummett then delivered a two-run single to left to close the gap.
That’s when Cooke slammed the door, forcing a fielder’s choice groundout and striking out the final two batters.
Robertson finished the day with two doubles in three at-bats for the Indians (3-5) and scoring two runs. Bridwell was 2-for-4 with a single, double, a run scored and an RBI, and Bowsman was 2-for-3 with a run scored.
Reece Arthur took the loss for Twin Lakes, going the first five innings and giving up five runs on four hits. He struck out five and didn’t issue a walk.
West Lafayette starter Corey Adams picked up the mound win, allowing four runs on eight hits in six innings of work. He struck out 11 and walked one.
The Indians will entertain West Lafayette at 5:30 p.m. today for the second of a home-and-home tilt.