WOLCOTT — As the Tri-County band played "Hallelujah," about 50 students excitedly sat in their seats waiting to receive their diploma June 6 and turn their tassels to become alumni.
Everyone could tell this class was close. Before the students walked to their seats in the gymnasium, a nervous and proud energy filled the air as students fixed each other's attire and cracked jokes with one another.
This bond was something valedictorian Bryce Poindexter was thankful for and to which he attributed some of his success.
“I would like to thank my friends ... with all the countless hours spent in voice calls laughing 'til we can’t breathe, to working on projects late into the night together, you guys have seriously helped me keep moving forward these last four years,” he said. “I would also like to extend my thanks to each of my classmates. We have all touched each other’s lives in some way over the last several years, whether big or small.”
Principal J.R. Haskins understood their bond. For possibly the first time in Tri-County’s history, Haskins set aside time in his message for the graduates to shake hands and share kind words with each other.
Salutatorian Alyssa Kirby hinted at the fun and “reckless” things her classmates would do, such as staying up too late watching Netflix or oversleeping in the morning, but thanked her teachers for helping them continue to grow and succeed.
“Whatever poor decisions we made, while believing ourselves to be invincible, we always had our teachers to turn to when we needed help recovering from those decisions,” Kirby said. “As we stand here ready to graduate today, we should always realize that we’re no longer going to have those teachers right across the hall, ready to pick us up when we fall. But because of our Tri-County education, as well as the support system that we’ve leaned on for all three years, we can be confident that we will be able to handle anything that comes our way.”
Superintendent Patrick Culp encouraged the students to take their education far and remain kind throughout the next steps they take.
“Unfortunately, I have seen too many people wishing for the pandemic to pass and missing out on opportunities to be intentionally kind to others," he said. "Instead of wishing for time to pass, stay in the moment with your eyes wide open, so you don’t miss anything."
Once the students officially became alumni, smiles were met from all corners of the room and cheers rang loud in celebration. Even though another class has left Tri-County, the memories and connections will still remain.