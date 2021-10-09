COVINGTON – The bad luck continued to haunt Tri-County in its 50-21 loss Oct. 8 at Covington.
While the Cavaliers managed to hold Covington’s ground game in check, they didn’t have an answer for their opponents passing game.
Covington’s Arran Farrfalt completed 19 of 25 passes for 305 yards and four touchdowns. Duncan Keller caught seven of those passes for 91 yards and two scores.
Farrfalt had touchdown passes of 14, 10, 18 and 60 yards, while Dane Gurling ran for scores of 15 and 5 yards. Gurling also had a pick-six late in the fourth quarter to round out Covington’s scoring for the night.
Coving took a 12-0 lead into the second quarter when Tri-County got untracked. Gurling fumbled at his own 8 and the Cavs’ Korbin Lawson scooped it up and took it in to cut the lead to 12-7.
Koby Bahler closed the gap to 20-15 with his 1-yard burst with 3:43 left in the first half, but two quick Trojans touchdown passes from Farrfalt put it out of reach.
Payton Stark, who finished the game with 67 yards on 19 carries, capped the scoring with his 15-yard run with 3:25 left.
Bahler completed 5 of 9 passes for 82 yards for TC, which falls to 0-7 overall.
Tri-County will travel to North Newton on Oct. 15 in hopes of seeking its first win and spoiling the Spartans’ chance for the outright conference championship.
West Central 22, Frontier 14
Quarterback Blayden Huber passed for 114 yards and ran for 106 more on 24 carries as the West Central beat Frontier and keep the Falcons winless in 2021.
West Central led Frontier 8-6 at halftime and Frontier tied it at the end of three quarters, 14-14, before the Trojans scored a touchdown and converted a 2-point conversion in the fourth to hold on for the win.
No statistics were provided by Frontier.
West Lafayette 56, Twin Lakes 0
The Indians took another one on the chin for the second consecutive game, only this week the beating was applied by Class 3A’s No. 1 ranked team.
Like the previous week, West Lafayette seemingly scored at will and built a 49-0 lead by halftime.
Jaden Franceschina started and completed 2 of 8 passes for minus-3 yards. Blayze Woods came on and fared a little better, completing 6 of 8 passes for 79 yards.
Kayvion Jackson led Twin Lakes’ ground game with 33 yards on seven carries. Twenty-eight of those yards came on one run.
Ty Gillum caught two passes for 37 yards and Colin Seymour had three catches for 38 yards.
CJ Brummet led the TL defense with 11 tackles and Ethan Bowsman added nine stops. Brandon Franscoviak tallied two sacks totaling a loss of 11 yards.