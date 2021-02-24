WOLCOTT — Two White County high school FFA advisors are among eight from across Indiana in the running for the Golden Owl Award.
Tri-County Jr./Sr. High School’s Travis Scherer and Haley Verhaeghe were selected by the Indiana FFA Association and the Indiana State Department of Agriculture, in partnership with Nationwide Insurance and Farm Credit Mid-America.
Nationwide established the Golden Owl Award in 2018 to honor teachers and support them with additional resources to assist their continued educational efforts in preparing the next generation for successful agricultural careers.
This is Indiana’s first year participating in the award program.
Scherer and Haley Verhaeghe, along with the six other finalists, were each awarded $500 and a plaque in recognition of the honor. The selected winner of the Golden Owl award will be announced in June at this year’s Indiana FFA State Convention and will receive $3,000.
“Our agriculture teachers are innovating every day to help students build important leadership and life skills for their future,” said Dr. Katie Jenner, Indiana secretary of education. “It’s critical that we continue to support these important career-centered programs, their educators and their students.”
Indiana State Department of Agriculture Director Bruce Kettler said he recognized the importance of these educators and is looking forward to honoring more agriculture educators in the future.
“Indiana agriculture is so fortunate to have some of the most elite educators cultivating the next generation of agriculturists for our state,” said ISDA Director Bruce Kettler. “This is the first year Indiana has participated in this program and I look forward to honoring these deserving teachers for many years to come.”