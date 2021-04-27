WOLCOTT – Now they’re even … record-wise.
Tri-County improved to .500 on April 27 by scoring 11 runs on 13 hits in an 11-1 rout of Midwest Conference rival North White.
Reece Dickerson picked up the win on the mound for the Cavaliers (5-5). He allowed one run on three hits. He struck out nine and did not walk a batter.
Zack Sloan started for North White (3-9) and took the loss in just 3 2/3 innings of work. He allowed eight runs on eight hits, striking out four and walking two. Caleb Orr came on in relief to get one out, but not before yielding three runs on five hits.
Tri-County loaded the bases via two hit batsmen and a walk in the first inning before Jason Nevitt drew a bases loaded walk to score a run. Another run scored after Bryce Bahler reached on an error.
In the second inning, Korbin Lawson delivered a one-out RBI triple and scored on a fielder’s choice groundout. To make it 4-0.
North White scored its lone run in the third when Brayden Buschman smacked a single to right to score Bentley Buschman.
Tri-County added one run in the third, three in the fourth and three in the fifth to close out the win and force the 10-run mercy rule.
Lawson finished going 2-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Dickinson was 3-for-3 with three RBIs and two runs scored, and Connor Ross also collected three hits in three at-bats with two runs scored.
Bentley Buschman and Brayden Buschman each went 1-for-3 while Cabel Orr was 1-for-2 to account for all of North White’s offense.