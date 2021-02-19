JASPER COUNTY — The Trailblazers 4-H Club of Jasper County will hold a tack auction and chicken noodle dinner at the Jasper County Fairgrounds on Sunday, March 7.
Chicken noodle dinners will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., with a public auction to begin at 1 p.m. The general auction will be followed by a tack auction.
The tack auction will include saddles, bridles and more horse-related items. Portions of the auction proceeds will go towards the club’s fundraising efforts.
Food and drink concessions will be on site. An in-person auction is planned, but it could become a drive-up format if COVID restrictions prevent in-person events.
The tack auction will be online if needed due to COVID. It will tack place at bdmauctions.hibid.com.
Dinner tickets can be purchased in advance or at the door. There will also be a carry-out service.