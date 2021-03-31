NEWTON COUNTY, Ind. — A traffic stop near Kentland resulted in felony drug charges March 30 around 1 p.m.
Master Trooper Trammel was on patrol in Newton County when he observed a blue 2009 Mitsubishi traveling at high rate of speed on U.S. 41 near Kentland. The initial clock of the vehicle’s speed was 80 mph where the speed limit is posted 60 mph.
As Master Trooper Trammel attempted to catch up to the vehicle, the driver sped up to speeds in excess of 105 mph. The driver eventually stopped north of Kentland. During the traffic stop, a K9 was requested which resulted in a positive alert.
A subsequent search of the vehicle revealed approximately 46 grams of marijuana. As officers continued to search, 36 grams of suspected ecstasy was located as well as a loaded Springfield Armory 9mm handgun. The driver, Shyheim J. McCoy, 26, from Chicago, IL, was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Newton County Jail.
McCoy is preliminarily charged with the following:
- Dealing a Controlled Substance- Level 2 Felony
- Possession of a Firearm by a Serious Violent Offender- Level 4 Felony
- Dealing Marijuana- Level 5 Felony
- Possession of a Controlled Substance- Level 6 Felony
- Possession of Marijuana Prior Conviction- Level 6 Felony
- Operating a Vehicle Never Obtaining a License- Class C Misdemeanor
- Reckless Driving- Class C Misdemeanor
Assisting was the Newton County Prosecutor’s Office Drug Task Force Investigator Vince Lowe and K9 Batman.