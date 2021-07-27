JASPER COUNTY — You probably wouldn’t think that boys and girls driving farm tractors in the early morning would draw a crowd, but that is exactly what happened on Saturday, July 24 at the Jasper County Fairgrounds.
The event was broken into junior and senior divisions and required a written test, a parts identification exam, a safety exam and the driving competition. The parts portion, according to Judge Kent Kohlhagen, is always tough as new parts have been added to learn due to ever-changing technology.
That driving competition forced the competitors to maneuver through a course lined with stakes, zig and zag around obstacles, and back up, all the while pulling a flatbed trailer. Safety and correctly attaching the trailer to the tractor were also required. The idea is to keep the penalties to a minimum so, like golf, the lower the score, the better.
The younger 4-H members went first in the junior division with 13-year-old Blake Cooley of Remington coming in first for the second year in a row. Alex Rahmoeller, 12, of Rensselaer placed second and Landry Rodibaugh, 10, of Rensselaer, coming in third.
For the veteran members, Kelsey Kohlhagen, 17, of Rensselaer, just like the previous couple of years, came out on top. Coming in second was Rensselaer’s 18-year-old Cody Lane, who was also the recipient of the memorial Spencer Davis Most Improved Award. Seventeen-year-old Jeff Recker of DeMotte came in third.
All six qualified to move on to district competition on Aug. 3 in Benton County, where they can earn the right to compete at the state competition.
The event was judged by Kent Kohlhagen and Ryne Bozell. The tractors were donated for use in the fair and during practice by Castongia’s John Deere.