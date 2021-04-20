WHEATFIELD, Ind. — Wheatfield has a new business in town.
Tony’s Auto Sales opened up in March at 52 E. Robbins Street.
The car dealership specializes in special financing for everyone with many different lenders and a combined 38 years of auto sales experience on hand with Tony Risner (21 years in the business), and his cousin Eveston Risner (17 years in the business).
“We are local guys and we have been here our entire lives,” said Risner.
The car lot will typically feature 30 vehicles at a time, all of which come with a warranty.
“We have had a good first month and we appreciate the local support so far,” added Risner. “Follow us on Facebook to see our daily specials.”
Tony’s Auto Sales is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and can be found online at tonysautosales.net.