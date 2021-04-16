Ned and Shari Tonner are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Laura, to Tyler Flanigan, the son of Jerry and Pam Flanigan of Rensselaer.
Laura graduated from RCHS in 2013 and from Butler University in 2017 with her bachelor's degree. She graduates this May with a Doctorate in Pharmacy from Butler and will begin her employment with Pay Less in West Lafayette as a pharmacist.
Tyler is a 2011 graduate of RCHS and is employed as a seed technician in Remington for Bayer.
Their wedding is set for Saturday, April 24 in West Lafayette.