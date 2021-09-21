WEST LAFAYETTE — A 3-year-old child was killed and his mother seriously injured Sept. 21 after the driver crashed their vehicle into a tree along Jackson Highway.
The driver, Grace Lescalleet, 24, of West Lafayette, and her 3-year-old son were traveling west in the 5100 block of Jackson Highway in her blue 2020 Honda Accord when she allegedly failed to negotiate a curve, left the right side of the road, crashed through a fence and continued 300 more feet before crashing head-on into a tree.
Police said that despite being properly restrained in a child safety seat behind the driver, the child was pronounced dead at the scene.
Lescalleet, who police said was not wearing a seat belt, suffered serious bodily injuries and had to be extricated from the vehicle. She was flown to Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis for further medical treatment.
The Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Team was on scene completing the investigation.
The investigation is currently on-going and has been turned over to the Tippecanoe County Coroner’s Office for further assistance.
Toxicology results are pending and unknown if a factor in the crash.
Members of the Otterbein Fire Department, Wabash Fire Department, Tippecanoe Emergency Ambulance Services, IU Life-Line and the Tippecanoe County Coroner’s Office assisted.