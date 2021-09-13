MONTICELLO — Even though the school year has just begun, members of the Twin Lakes High School Prom Committee are already planning one of the biggest end-of-the-year celebrations; the Junior/Senior Prom.
This year, the committee will be hosting four Cupcakes & Canvas events to help defray the cost of a new venue and to replenish funds for canceled events during the past two years.
“In 2020, we had rented a local venue but when everything was canceled only a month prior to the event, we were unable to get a refund,” said prom sponsor Leah Padlo. “We also weren’t able to have any fundraisers last year due to the social distancing guidelines and policies regarding food sales by our students.”
After canceling the 2020 Junior/Senior Prom, the 2021 prom had to be held in the school cafeteria for the first time in decades due to limited funds.
“We have already started planning and raising money for this year,” added Padlo. “We have rented The Barn at Sioux Monti and hope to make this a night the students will never forget.”
Alyssa McMurtry has offered to sponsor the upcoming events.
“Our Cupcakes & Canvas events are sponsored by Cupcakes by Caroline, her bakery will be providing all the cupcakes,” Padlo said. “This year will we be offering four different project nights featuring four original seasonal paintings.”
The first Cupcakes & Canvas night will be Sept. 29 and feature a painting of a Fall tree. Just in time for Halloween, a pumpkin scene will be the project for Oct. 27, and Dec. 1 and 15 painters will create a snowman couple and snowy tree landscape.
The classes will be led by Padlo, who is also the high school art teacher, and her students.
“Everything for the canvas projects are provided and we work as a group so everyone can create a beautiful painting regardless of talent or experience,” Padlo said. “This is a great night out for groups and an opportunity to create something beautiful for the upcoming holidays.”
Each event will take place in the Twin Lakes High School Art Room from 5-7 p.m. The cost is $30 and has limited seating of 30 people per event.
To register, contact Padlo at TLHS 574-583-7108 ext. 2321, or email lpadlo@twinlakes.k12.in.us.
The goal of this year’s Prom Committee is to keep all purchases local and to support small businesses as much as possible.
“Another big fundraiser is our pie sales offered by the Junior class. This year we switched vendors and are selling pies from The Homestead in Remington,” Padlo said. “If any other small businesses would like to work with us, we would be thrilled to discuss partnering for fundraising opportunities and donations are always appreciated.”
Prom night is scheduled for May 7, 2022. The theme is still top secret but is "guaranteed to be a night to remember."