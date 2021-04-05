MONTICELLO — Twin Lakes opened up the 2021 baseball season Friday with an 11-1 victory over visiting South Newton.
Rebel Kellen Krug opened the scoring by driving in Korbin Cruz in the game’s first inning off Twin Lakes starter Dailan Reece.
After that run, Reece settled down to hold South Newton hitless the final five innings. He struck out 12, walked five and hit three South Newton hitters.
“He had some control problems when he hits three guys and walked five more, but for him to overcome that and make South Newton put the ball in play, which they struggled to do, was important,” Twin Lakes head coach Jake Burton said. “He is going to have to throw more strikes against better teams because better teams will make you pay when you give them free bases.”
Reece also paced the Indians at the plate as TL finished with 11 hits. The senior went 3-for-3 with two doubles, three runs scored and a RBI off South Newton pitchers Cruz and Daniel Tordai.
“Our kids are going to have to be better at the plate as the season goes on because they are going to see more than fastballs, but they strung some good at-bats together,” Burton added.
TL senior Petyon Hirt added two more hits while Sam Smolek had two RBIs. Clayton Bridwell, Reece Arthur and CJ Brummett also had hits in the win.