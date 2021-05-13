MONTICELLO — Twin Lakes Athletic Trainer Dr. Cameron Eldred will host a Physical Night in June.
It will be 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 8 at Twin Lakes High School. The cost is $25.
Athletes and parents may enter door No. 9 or No. 17.
For the 2021-22 school year, the IHSAA has reinstated the policy that to be eligible for athletic participation, all student-athletes must have current and completed physical exam after April 1 (2021, for the next seasons).
Physical exam forms may be found online at https://www.ihsaa.org/Schools/Forms, or by contacting the TL Athletic Office at 574-583-4854.