FAMILY PROGRAMS
Anyone Can Dance: Phoenix Rising Dance Troupe, Ends August 1
Facebook Recorded Event, Streaming
This recorded interactive dance performance by the Indiana Arts for Learning dance troupe shows how anyone can dance and encourages everyone to try!
TCPL Storytimes on Facebook, Live!
https://www.facebook.com/TippecanoeCountyPublicLibrary
Mondays, Aug. 2-30, 6 p.m.
Fridays Aug. 6-27, 10:30 a.m.
Join Klondike and Downtown Youth staff online for favorite stories, fun, and shout-outs. Be sure to “follow,” so you are notified the minute each program starts.
Missed A Summer Reading Club Or Favorite TCPL Program?
Browse https://www.facebook.com/pg/TippecanoeCountyPublicLibrary/videos/
For stories from “Tails & Tales,” to craft projects, animal events, special programs, and more, you’ll find lots to love 24 hours daily on Facebook’s TCPL video play lists!
TEEN PROGRAMS - Grades 7-12
Virtual Dungeons & Dragons, Aug. 3, Discord, 6 p.m.
Join in multi-player games, virtual board games, and more! Never played before? Don’t worry, we’ll teach you how.
Not on our Discord server? Register here: https://tcpl.lib.in.us/learn/teens/discord/
In-Person Dungeons & Dragons, August 10, Klondike, 6 p.m.
In-Person Registration: https://tcpl.evancedinfosignup/Calendar
These program stories are different from virtual program stories. Play with friends and meet new people. Adventure together. Travel to familiar places or forge new paths!
ADULT PROGRAMS
Online Job Searching 101
Thursday, Aug. 26, 6 p.m., Zoom
Register: (765) 429-0177 or afusiek@tcpl.lib.in.us.
Learn the basics of searching for jobs online. Discover new websites and resources. Explore strategies and techniques that will help you find your next employment opportunity.
BOOK GROUPS
Newcomers are welcome to join online and in-person book groups. Register, join us and participate, or simply watch and listen.
New! African-American Literature Group
Wednesday, Aug. 18, Zoom, 6:30 p.m.
To register: (765) 429-0176 or vtracy@tcpl.lib.in.us
First published in 1952, Invisible Man by Ralph Ellison won the 1953 U.S. National Book Award for Fiction. Ellison was the first African-American writer to win this award. It also appears on Modern Library magazine’s list, “100 Best English-Language Novels of the 20th Century,” and Time magazine’s “100 Best English-language Novels from 1923 to 2005.”
Eclectic Book Group - Thursday, Aug. 19, Zoom, 10 a.m.
To register: (765) 429-0177 or afusiek@tcpl.lib.in.us.
The Watergate Girl is described as, “a revelation about our country, our politics, and who we are as a society.” Thirty-year-old lawyer and author Jill Wine-Banks describes her experiences as the only woman on the team that prosecuted high-ranking White House officials reporting to President Richard Nixon.
Fantasy & Sci-Fi - Tuesday, Aug. 17, 6:30 p.m.
Live! Join us at the Wyandotte Branch.
Information: (765) 447-4774 or lyork@tcpl.lib.in.us
Join in a discussion about screenwriter Ben Aaronovitch and English author who wrote Rivers of London, the best-selling series of urban-fantasy novels featuring police constable and apprentice wizard Peter Grant.
Murder By The Book - Wednesday, Aug. 25, 10:15 a.m.
Join us at the Wyandotte Branch!
Information: (765) 447-4774 or lyork@tcpl.lib.in.us
The award-winning American author Elizabeth George is famous for writing the “Inspector Lynley” mysteries, a series of British crime novels several of which were adapted for the long-running PBS Mystery! television series.
Ask-A-Librarian- For reference questions & more call (765) 429-0113, or go to https://tcpl.lib.in.us/learn/adults/ask-a-librarian/
TCPL YouTube Videos. See What’s Available 24/7!
https://www.youtube.com/user/tcpllibrary/videos
View live events and videos offering creative ideas, book talks, gardening, mini-tours of collections, and a treasure trove of library programs. Most are less than 30-minutes in length.
