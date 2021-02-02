TIPPECANOE COUNTY — The Tippecanoe County Health Department is announcing that the county’s 7-day all tests percent positivity as reported on the Indiana Department of Health COVID-19 Dashboard has remained under 10% for 14 consecutive days. Therefore, the measures described in the Health Officer’s Orders issued on November 18, 2020 are modified as follows, effective January 30, 2021:
a) Retail businesses – 100% capacity permitted, provided adequate social distancing is maintained
b) Cultural, entertainment, and tourism venues – 100% capacity permitted, provided adequate social distancing in maintained
c) Gyms and fitness centers – 100% capacity permitted, provided adequate social distancing is maintained
d) Senior day centers – 100% capacity permitted, provided adequate social distancing is maintained
e) Restaurants – 75% indoor capacity permitted, provided adequate social distancing is maintained
f) Bars – 50% indoor capacity permitted, provided adequate social distancing is maintained
The additional measures applicable to restaurants and bars described in the Health Officer’s Order issued on November 18, 2020 remain in effect. This Order can be found on the Tippecanoe County Health Department website.