Tippecanoe residents Anna Lee (left, center) and Katy Brewer (right, center) join State Reps. Sharon Negele (R-Attica) (left) and Don Lehe (R-Brookston) (right) Wednesday, April 7, 2021, in the House Chamber at the Indiana Statehouse. Brewer and Lee are interning with the House of Representatives throughout the 2021 legislative session.