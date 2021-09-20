LAFAYETTE — Tippecanoe County officials broke ground Sept. 16 on its proposed law enforcement building and community corrections expansion that will double the amount of classroom and mental health service space on the grounds.
The 22,500 square feet of space will be added to the north side of the current facility at 2800 N. 9th St. Officials said about 20,000 square feet of administrative space will be added in front of Tippecanoe County Jail for life skills teaching.
The project, a collaborative effort between Tippecanoe County Community Corrections and the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office, will cost an estimated $15 million.
The concept for the joint project developed from discussions after a 2018 feasibility study of future needs at the Tippecanoe County Jail. That study, officials said, projected a future need for a 295-bed expansion with an estimated cost of $32 million.
Community Corrections Executive Director Jason Huber and Tippecanoe County Sheriff Bob Goldsmith suggested an alternative to another jail expansion. They said the project is the result and a way of reimagining traditional detention by establishing programing around substance abuse and mental health needs.
GED classes will also be offered, as well as education on life skills, job training, and computer competency.
“This model of providing assistance with substance abuse and addressing mental health needs is not only the right thing to do to decrease recidivism, but also could prove to be less expensive than traditional incarceration” said Tippecanoe County Commissioner Tom Murtaugh.
The county has also partnered with Trane Technologies and Solential Energy to include a 1477 kilowatt per hour solar array at the community corrections facility that is expected to generate about 75% of the power used at that facility.
Construction for the project is being managed by the Hagerman Group, design by DLZ and financing by Greg Martz from GM Development.