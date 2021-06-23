LAFAYETTE — It is almost time for the annual Tippecanoe County 4-H Queen Pageant, 2021 is the 62nd Pageant.
The 2021 pageant will be 7 p.m. July 17 in the new Coliseum at the Tippecanoe County Fairgrounds, 1406 Teal Road, Lafayette.
The pageant is free to attend, however cash donations at the door are welcome. Souvenir programs are available for $2.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 pageant was closed to the public and steamed live on Facebook, but the pageant committee worked hard to create a pageant in accordance with Purdue Extension and CDC Guidelines, while still allowing the contestants a meaningful experience.
Participating in the pageant is a 4-H growth experience. Pageant contestants learn valuable life skills, such as interviewing and public speaking, and develop friendships through the series of workshops in the months prior to the pageant.
The pageant is a valuable growth and development opportunity, much like an additional 4-H project and requires a substantial investment of time to participate. Participants must have completed a minimum of four years of 4-H.
This year, eight 4-H’ers are participating in the pageant. The contestants this year, in contestant order, are Amanda Pendleton, Tehya Logan, Sarah Willoughby, Kaitlyn Alkire, Kaylee Hedden, Kaycee Baird, Dru Blume and Emily Cline
Lindsey Guinn, a 10 year 4-H member, Harrison High School graduate and a current student at Indiana Wesleyan University, was crowned 2020 queen. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 Indiana State Fair and the 2021 State Fair Queen Pageant were cancelled.
In January 2022, both Lindsey Guinn, and the 2021 queen will represent Tippecanoe County in the 2022 Miss Indiana State Fair Queen Pageant.
The pageant is completely run by donations and volunteers. People interested in donating to the pageant should contact the pageant committee at misstippecanoecounty@gmail.com.