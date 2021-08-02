{p class=”p1”}WATSEKA{span class=”s1”}—{/span}The Times-Republic added a new member of staff this week.{span class=”Apple-converted-space”} {/span} Jeremy Orr will be tasked with covering sports and other community events for the paper.{span class=”Apple-converted-space”} {/span} Orr covered sports in northeast Indiana prior to coming to Illinois.{span class=”Apple-converted-space”} {/span} He brings a wealth of knowledge and a passion for bringing those stories that you can’t get on the nightly news shows.{span class=”Apple-converted-space”} {/span} “Small town newspapers are the backbones of little communities all over the country.{span class=”Apple-converted-space”} {/span} They are interwoven into the fabric of the towns and cities they represent and it is honor to have the opportunity to share their stories.”
{p class=”p2”}Orr spent nearly a decade writing for a Christian Blog that focused on issues relevent to men’s ministry.{span class=”Apple-converted-space”} {/span} One of his articles was published by a national men’s ministry organization, ‘Man Up God’s Way.{span class=”Apple-converted-space”} {/span} Since that time Orr has covered hundreds of games including division one basketball and football.{span class=”Apple-converted-space”} {/span} He particularly loves high school sports.{span class=”Apple-converted-space”} {/span} “There is nothing like watching a kid do things that they weren’t aware that they were capable of.{span class=”Apple-converted-space”} {/span} It is even more rewarding when you are able to write about their triumph or capture the moment in a photograph.”
{p class=”p2”}Orr spent his formative years in Columbia City, Indiana.{span class=”Apple-converted-space”} {/span} He graduated from Columbia City High School and attended Olivet Nazarene University.{span class=”Apple-converted-space”} {/span} He spent nearly 20 years in the insurance industry before moving over to journalism in 2019.{span class=”Apple-converted-space”} {/span} When Orr is not at the paper he can be found spending time with his family.{span class=”Apple-converted-space”} {/span} They are active in scouting and their church.{span class=”Apple-converted-space”} {/span} He resides in Tolono with his wife Marji and their four children Teagan (13), Andrew (13), Deklin (6) and Makena (3).