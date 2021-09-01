RENSSELAER — The Main Street Bakery crew prepared 6,000 donuts to celebrate the opening of its new store in Rensselaer last Friday.
By the time representatives of the Rensselaer Chamber of Commerce showed up for a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 1 p.m., there wasn’t a donut crumb to be found.
Main Street Bakery owners Dusty and Casey Williams and staff sold every donut they made in their kitchen at the Medaryville store, which serves as the hub for the new store in Rensselaer and another planned store in Morocco.
The Rensselaer bakery, which occupies an old bank on McKinley Avenue just a stone’s throw from Saint Joseph’s College, will be open on Tuesdays through Saturdays from 5 a.m. to noon each day.
The Williams’ have seen their business grow even as others struggle through the COVID pandemic. They opened their Medaryville store in the midst of the pandemic 1 1/2 years ago, enjoying almost immediate success.
“We actually had a little national recognition because of it; because of how we made it work with marketing,” Dusty said. “We didn’t know we got it (recognition) until somebody called us in the middle of the night about it. Somebody at a (real estate) convention was talking about us.”
The bakery in Medaryville offers donuts, cakes, cupcakes, pastries, cookies and more.
“We still do it all by hand,” Dusty said. “All of it. As the sign says up on the wall (at the Rensselaer location): ‘We make them now like they did back then.’”
Dusty said most of the bakery’s business is preparing donuts for area gas stations. His crew also prepared 100 dozen donuts for an event at Fair Oaks Farm recently.
With the opening of the Rensselaer store, bakery staff will be even more busy. It necessitated an upgrade of the kitchen in Medaryville where all the dough is formed.
Main Street Bakery employees around 40 people between the two stores, with the Moroccos store to open soon, perhaps this fall.
“We’ve got to adjust for this,” said Dusty, a 1996 graduate of Rensselaer Central High School. His wife is a West Central graduate. “This is over double what Medaryville does or at least today was. We built a new kitchen over there to accommodate this and some other accounts we have.”
Dusty owned an automotive repair shop before jumping into the bakery business. Casey owns an accounting business, Casey Williams Company, which is located on Medaryville’s main street next to the bakery.
It was Casey’s idea to buy the building next to her accounting firm.
“I walked in, turned around and said we’re not buying this piece of crap,” Dusty said of his first impressions of the old building. “Six months later, we bought it. It’s all done as a turn-of-the-century look. We kept the same kind of style here as the one in Medaryville.”
With the success of the Medaryville store, the Williams’ soon toyed with the idea of expansion.
“We really weren’t going to do it at first,” Dusty said. “But I get harebrained ideas sometimes and we do stuff. And it seems to work.”
Renovation at the Rensselaer location included tearing up the carpeting, installing hardwood floor tiling and replacing the walls. Bathrooms were rebuilt and Dusty installed windows behind the display counter to show the different items available for purchase.
Dusty also built an expansive case to display bakery items behind glass.
“Somebody wanted $22,000 to build a display case,” Dusty said, “so I built one myself.”
Kent Potts, an Indiana Farm Bureau Insurance agent who works and lives in Rensselaer, took possession of the bank building and nearby property when he purchased the old bowling alley. He is renting the space for the bakery and hopes to rent other pieces of property and reopen the bowling alley in the future.