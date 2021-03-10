A Thrivent Action team, led by St. Paul’s Lutheran Church members Lee and Aldine Muench, assisted in moving newly-installed Pastor Michael Ruhlig from Texas to Woodworth. St. Paul’s Lutheran Church is located in Woodworth.
Several members drove to Texas to help Pastor Ruhlig load his belonging and on Saturday, March 6, more helped arrived to unload.
Thrivent Action teams allow members to work together to help others in their communities. Thrivent’s mission is to guide members to be wise with money and to live generously. The Action team funds helped provide food for the three-day trip toTexas and back.